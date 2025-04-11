'World's oldest man' aged 125 reveals 'superfood' he has every day and can't live without

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

Marcelino Abad Tolentino, affectionately known as 'Mashico', has reached the grand age of 125, making him not only Peru's oldest living man but potentially the world's. Celebrating his 125th birthday on April 5, 2025, in Huánuco, he lives in a quaint care home where one particular superfood is an essential part of his daily regime, according to Daily Express.

Born in 1900 in the humble village of Chaglla, located in the central region of Huánuco, Mashico has witnessed profound historical events throughout his life. However, his most notable accomplishment is his remarkable health and longevity, which he attributes to a natural diet and resilient spirit.

Mashico's dietary habits have been shaped by the produce from his own garden, which he fondly refers to as his "Eden forest."

His diet consists predominantly of fresh fruits, vegetables, and lamb meat, which he believes have significantly contributed to his extended lifespan.

Dolores Pérez, the cook at his care home, revealed to infobae that there's one food Mashico simply cannot do without, which has greatly influenced his long life, reports Surrey Live.

"He always asks for avocado in the mornings for breakfast. He cannot live without avocado," she revealed.

Additionally, Mashico adheres to the traditional Andean custom of chewing coca leaves, a practice he adopted during his time working on farms, which has sustained his vitality and overall health. Avocado remains a non-negotiable element of his diet, with Mashico considering it one of the key ingredients to his extraordinary longevity.