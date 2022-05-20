 Angel Falls – world`s highest uninterrupted waterfall

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

Angel Falls is the world’s highest uninterrupted waterfall in Venezuela. It overflows with natural wonders: the 3,212-foot cascades of Angel Falls, located in the UNESCO-protected Canaima National Park.

Canaima is by far the country's most popular attraction, and the falls stretch an astounding 19 times higher than Niagara Falls. Canaima National Park, with its breath-taking variety of tropical wildlife an awe-inspiring vistas, is the gateway to Angel Falls. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is only accessible by air; there are no overland routes into the park.