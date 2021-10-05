® Drawing competition among children - "Add color to love for the Motherland!"

Bakcell supports charity campaign for children from the families of martyrs

Bakcell and GID CSR Consulting announced the beginning of the drawing competition among children under the title "Add color to love for the Motherland!”. The main purpose of the project is to help children express their care and attention towards their peers – the children of heroic martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland.

Within the frames of this project, a drawing competition will be announced among children aged 7-17 living in the cities of Baku and Sumgayit, and Absheron district. All proceeds from the sale of selected paintings will be used for purchasing gifts for the children of martyrs of the Second Karabakh War. As a result of the project, gifts will be presented to about 100 children.

Thus, children who took part in this campaign, organized under the slogan "Add color to love for the Motherland!" will be able to support and offer their friendship to their peers from the martyrs’ families.

Children who wish to join the campaign need to send their drawings (topic selection is free) to the email address of [email protected] in no later than 1st of November 2021.

Terms and conditions of participation as well as more detailed information about the competition can be found at https://gidconsulting.az/?p=101

Bakcell keeps the development and education of children with need for special care as well as their successful integration into society under the constant spotlight. “Bakcell Stars” Corporate Social Responsibility Program contributes to improving the level of education and social welfare of hundreds of children every year.