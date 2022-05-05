  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


     Hawa Mahal – Palace of Winds

    05.05.2022 [11:32]

    Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

    Hawa Mahal, literally the Palace of Winds, was built using pink sandstone in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh and is the most recognizable monuments of Jaipur. This unique five-storey structure with small-latticed windows is a blend of Hindu and Islamic architecture.

    Hawa Mahal is a summer residential palace of the royal family of Jeypore. It was built in 1917-1923 by Maharaja Ram Chandra Dev IV at Beach Road, Visakhapatnam. It is considered one of the most iconic historical buildings of the city. It is owned by the Maharaja of Jeypore.

    A romantic dusty pink hue -- which has defined the city since 1876, after it was painted pink to welcome Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert -- gives Jaipur its status as the "Pink City," as it is commonly known.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ : Hawa Mahal – Palace of Winds
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.05.2022 [11:45]
    “Terminator insects” brought from Turkey will protect Belgian forests
    05.05.2022 [11:30]
    UNESCO and UN Human Rights Office issue joint statement on release of two of their staff members
    04.05.2022 [19:21]
    Hungary sends medical aid worth EUR 570,000 to Ukraine
    04.05.2022 [15:08]
    Musk says Twitter may charge 'slight' fee for businesses and governments after takeover
     Hawa Mahal – Palace of Winds