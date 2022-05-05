 Hawa Mahal – Palace of Winds

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

Hawa Mahal, literally the Palace of Winds, was built using pink sandstone in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh and is the most recognizable monuments of Jaipur. This unique five-storey structure with small-latticed windows is a blend of Hindu and Islamic architecture.

Hawa Mahal is a summer residential palace of the royal family of Jeypore. It was built in 1917-1923 by Maharaja Ram Chandra Dev IV at Beach Road, Visakhapatnam. It is considered one of the most iconic historical buildings of the city. It is owned by the Maharaja of Jeypore.

A romantic dusty pink hue -- which has defined the city since 1876, after it was painted pink to welcome Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert -- gives Jaipur its status as the "Pink City," as it is commonly known.