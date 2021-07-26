® ADA’s Summer Camp in Azercell

Leading mobile operator has acquainted schoolchildren with its digital operation

Traditionally organized by ADA University for the pupils of various secondary schools in the country during the summer season, the "Summer Camp" program this time visited Azercell Telecom LLC in the frames of the Information Technology Week. The schoolchildren first visited the largest Azercell Customer Service Center (2 Basti Bagirova Street) and observed the work of Azercell’s employees at the front desk. They got acquainted with the customer service culture at Azercell, basics of the customer satisfaction, the process of responding the subscribers' questions by front desk staff.

Then, participants of the camp, who visited the head office of Azercell, were informed about network technologies. Azercell’s experts made presentations on the prospects of mobile technologies, the Internet of Things, and the prospects of the ICT industry in general. After the presentations, quizzes were organized for schoolchildren with the following distribution of gifts.

It should be noted that Azercell has been cooperating with ADA University in various fields for many years. The company has supported ADA’s startup competitions, participated in career fairs, and contributed to the personal and professional development of a group of talented university students by providing scholarships.

Azercell attaches great importance to development of the education and enlightenment in Azerbaijan, as well as training of the specialists in the field of information and communication technologies, and also supports participation of the talented students in the international olympiads in informatics. The company has provided free codes and numbers for the “Busuu” language learning application to more than 1,000 children with special needs. Besides, Azercell has organized trainings for the students, teachers and parents on "Internet security and digital citizenship" in the capital and the regions.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

