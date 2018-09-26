® Are you aware of threats on Internet?

Trainings for students, parents and teachers will be organized with the support of Azercell

Let’s make the Internet safe for our kids – this is the major goal of the training program “Safe Internet and digital citizenship” initiated by “Azercell Telecom” LLC. The presentation of this important program was held on September 25, 2018, with the active support of Azercell. Nigar Shikhlinskaya, the head of Corporate Communications Unit of Azercell welcomed the guests and noted that, during the academic year of 2018-2019, the trainings will be organized for students, parents and teachers in the schools of the capital city and the regions. These training events are aimed to realize comprehensive program with parents and children, aiming to identify the challenges that the students may face amid the expansion of the high-speed Internet and rising Internet usage and to eliminate such threats.

Vahid Mursaliyev, CEO of Azercell LLC, underlined the importance of cybersecurity and significance of this issue for the company, despite the fact that Azercell is a provider of high-speed mobile internet and encourages the use of mobile internet. He pointed out that, during its operation, Azercell has always placed a high priority on the protection of children and therefore, is pleased to act as an initiator and organizer in such actions.

Vidadi Baghirov, Deputy of Education Development Programs Sector of the Ministry of Education and Faig Aghayev, Head of legal education, scientific-analytical, information, and international relations department of Ombudsman Institute emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of children on the Internet and the significance of this Project, initiated by Azercell.

The message of Gream Pollak, the Director of Teachers’ Development Center was also broadcasted at the ceremony. Chinara Nur, the trainer of the center made an interesting presentation on Safe Internet Use noting that these trainings will provide practical tips for safe internet usage, and touched upon the ways to notice the threats outside the school and important issues as to how to fight them back. The trainer also mentioned that the children will be taught about techniques and skills for avoiding those type of damages through group works and useful interactive games.

The video-roller, reflecting video-shots taken during the previous events and video survey on the opinions of the inhabitants from Baku about internet safety were demonstrated after the speeches. The Presentation ended with the animation film, featuring the theme.

At the end of the event, the participants were awarded 2-month subscription to Azercell Plus Security Program which includes “Universal Protection”, “Protection for Android” and “Parental Control” services. These services provided under the project co-implemented with Kaspersky laboratory two years ago may ensure the safety of both users and their children and the privacy of communication in social media.

Since the last year Azercell has conducted training events on cybersecurity for school children, teachers and parents at secondary schools of Baku. Such training events are planned to be organized in the regions of the country during this year.