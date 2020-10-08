® Azercell's “Mobile Eye Clinic” to provide medical treatment to families of martyrs, refugees and IDPs on World Sight Day

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Known for taking social initiatives during its activity, “Azercell Telecom” LLC is implementing next charitable project on the occasion of October 8 - World Sight Day. During the struggle for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the leading mobile operator arranges free eye examinations and treatments for the families of the brave martyrs who died while defending Homeland, participants and veterans of the Karabakh war, as well as refugees and internally displaced persons.

The examinations will take place on October 8 from 9 am to 2 pm at N.Tusi Street 6 of Masazir settlement, in Azercell's Mobile Eye Clinic equipped with the latest ophthalmological equipment and the clinic of the “Caspian Compassion Project” Public Union. The project will cover services such as check-up, prevention and treatment of eye diseases for free. Optical glasses will also be distributed to applicants if needed. In order to benefit from the services, citizens will be asked to provide a document confirming that they belong to the appropriate category.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC expresses its deep gratitude to every military servant and their families who are bravely defending the lands! Azercell's “Mobile Dental Clinic” operating since 2010, and “Mobile Eye Clinic” operating since 2011, have so far treated thousands of citizens, children deprived of parental care and low-income families in need of special care.

Today, more than 2.2 billion people worldwide suffer from visual impairment or blindness, of which 1 billion cases could have been prevented.

For more information, please contact [email protected]The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard. The mobile operator received the title of "The Telecommunication Company of the Year" among hundreds of organizations in the prestigious STEVIE 2020 competition. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award.