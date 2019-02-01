® Azercell announces special campaign for GencOl5 subscribers

Baku, February 1, AZERTAC

“Azercell Telecom” LLC continues to launch beneficial campaigns for its subscribers. This time the company will delight GencOl5 tariff package subscribers. Thus, beginning from February 1 to February 15, 2019 Azercell conducts “GencOl8 Endirim”(“GencOl8 Discount”) - a special campaign, only intended for GencOl5 users. During the validity period of the campaign, Gencol5 subscribers will be able to activate above-mentioned tariff package by paying only 6 AZN. Activation of the campaign requires sending key word G8 to 7575 or dialing *750*4*2#YES USSD code. Subscribers joining GencOl8 package are entitled to take advantage of discounts three times during 90 days. GencOl8 tariff package includes 4GB internet, 400 minutes free calls among GencOl subscribers and 400 free on-net sms.

Remarkably, GencOl subscribers will not only take advantage of favorable tariffs, but also benefit from different discounts and campaigns. Currently, GencOl users profitt from various discounts in more than 150 locations. You are invited to visit www.gencol.az portal, to review daily updated list of discounts.

For further information, please visit:

https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/monthly/endirimgencol8/

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 per cent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 percent of the territory (excluding 20 percent of the occupied territories) and 99,8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.