  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    ® Azercell continues its contribution to social isolation measures

    10.04.2020 [15:00]

    Azercell Telecom LLC offers “Subscriber identification” service free of charge

    Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s leading mobile operator Azercell Telecom LLC continues to please its subscribers with the best customer experience. Taking into consideration the special quarantine regime applied in the country due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Azercell presents “Subscriber identification” service. This service provides an opportunity to verify the identity of the official owner of the number without the need to apply to Azercell Customer Care services. To take advantage of this offer it is required to send a blank SMS to the short number 6800 or dial *680#yes. In response, the subscriber will receive the relevant information (name, surname and patronymic) about the official owner of the number. Azercell subscribers will be able to use this service free of charge during the special quarantine regime.

    The "Subscriber identification" service is available only for subscribers who are physical entities.

    Azercell calls on its customers to follow social isolation measures and wishes them good health.

    For more information about the service, please, head to:

    https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/monthly/number/ 

    For more information, please contact [email protected] 

     

    AZERTAG.AZ : ® Azercell continues its contribution to social isolation measures
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    10.04.2020 [12:32]
    ® Online sale and delivery service from Bakcell on country level: another "stay home" call by the company
    06.04.2020 [18:42]
    Evdeqal.az website launched
    29.03.2020 [10:18]
    ® Azercell called on Azerbaijanis to show solidarity in fight against coronavirus pandemic
    28.03.2020 [11:43]
    ® Manage your account at home with Nar+
    ® Azercell continues its contribution to social isolation measures