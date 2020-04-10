® Azercell continues its contribution to social isolation measures

Azercell Telecom LLC offers “Subscriber identification” service free of charge

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s leading mobile operator Azercell Telecom LLC continues to please its subscribers with the best customer experience. Taking into consideration the special quarantine regime applied in the country due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Azercell presents “Subscriber identification” service. This service provides an opportunity to verify the identity of the official owner of the number without the need to apply to Azercell Customer Care services. To take advantage of this offer it is required to send a blank SMS to the short number 6800 or dial *680#yes. In response, the subscriber will receive the relevant information (name, surname and patronymic) about the official owner of the number. Azercell subscribers will be able to use this service free of charge during the special quarantine regime.

The "Subscriber identification" service is available only for subscribers who are physical entities.

Azercell calls on its customers to follow social isolation measures and wishes them good health.

For more information about the service, please, head to:

https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/monthly/number/

