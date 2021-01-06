® Azercell makes next contribution to "Virtual School" project

Quickly reacting to the call of the Ministry of Education the leading mobile operator makes distance education even more affordable

Azercell subscribers will now be able to join distance lessons more easily. The leading mobile operator of the country “Azercell Telecom” LLC has responded to the call of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, introducing “Təhsil” internet package for students studying online, as well as teachers working remotely on Microsoft Teams platform during the pandemic period.

With the “Təhsil” internet pack, Azercell provides exclusive access to Microsoft Teams on all operating platforms, as well as in the web browser. Thus, Azercell offers 10 GB data for only 0.70 AZN per day and 100 GB data for just 9.90 AZN per month to use this application. You need to text “tehsil1” for daily subscription or “tehsil30” for monthly subscription to 2525. The packages can be activated through Azercell’s multifunctional “Kabinetim” app as well.

It should be noted that Azercell, which has always contributed to the development of education in the country, remains committed to this tradition during the global health crisis. Thus, the company has already uploaded 5GB internet for two months to support 30,000 Azercell subscribers registered as teaching staff at “Virtual School” portal.

It is worth nothing that all individual subscribers of Azercell are eligible to benefit from “Təhsil” internet package.

For further information, please visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/campaigns_internet/tehsil_paketi/

For more information, please contact [email protected].

