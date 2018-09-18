® Azercell opens new Exclusive Shop in Ganja

Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

“Azercell Telecom” LLC continues to expand its chain of Exclusive Shops across Baku and regions with the view to provide convenience for its customers. On September 18, the company introduced Exclusive Shop with a new concept at 149 Heydar Aliyev Avenue in Ganja. On the occasion of the opening of Ganja Exclusive Shop, Azercell has announced a new smartphone campaign for all customers to be effective till September 27. Thus, any customer who purchases of a new smartphone from Ganja Exclusive Shop during this period will get a bonus of AZN 150 as call minutes and internet data on his/her Azercell number.

Notably, the new shop has been provided with all the necessary facilities and equipment to ensure high standard services for customers. Here, the customers can learn about any product, test them right on the spot with the help of qualified sales representatives; they may obtain various devices (MiFi, USB modem etc.) and accessories, and purchase mobile phones for cash or on credit. There is an opportunity to execute most of the operations provided by customer service centers of the company.

Currently, Azercell’s Exclusive Shops serve customers in Baku (at 44C Tbilisi Ave., at 5 Bulbul Ave., Apt. 52, building 30/42, Gara Garayev Ave. and at 556/57 Bakhtiyar Vahabzade Str., 3005 Javadkhan Street), Khirdalan (at 54 Mehdi Huseyn Str., H. Aliyev Avenue), Mardakan (at 92/2 Apt. 30, Sergey Yesenin Str.), Khachmaz (at 40 Nariman Narimanov Str.), Guba (at 194 Haydar Aliyev Ave. and 12 Gabala Str.), Sumgayit (mc/d 11, junction of Koroglu and Uzeyir Hajibeyov streets), Shamakhi (at 1 Aghamirzali Ahmadov Str.) and Barda (8 Ismat Gayibov Str.).

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99.8% of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.