® Azercell presents 100 MB data to subscribers registered in the “e-Tabib” mobile app

Azercell presents a gift to subscribers who install and complete the registration of the “e-Tabib” application, the mobile app which aims to reduce the risk of getting infected with the coronavirus. Thus, all Azercell subscribers who download and register the “e-Tabib” will get 100 MB as a gift. 100 MB is automatically uploaded to the subscriber's balance within 24 hours. Internet package will be assigned only once with the validity of 30 days. The package is intended for all postpaid and prepaid subscribers.

It should be noted that “e-Tabib” answers to frequently asked questions and information on preventive measures, alert people in public places whether they are surrounded by potential carriers of the virus. In case of accidental contact with the infected, the user is notified of this.

To get registered, you need to download and log in to “e-Tabib”. Then, go to the "Şəxsi kabinet" located in the "Digər" section of the application and enter FIN code of your ID card and other required information. For details, please head to https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/services/partner_services/e_tabib/.

It should be mentioned that Azercell Telecom LLC implemented many social projects and charity events as a part of its corporate social responsibility strategy during the special quarantine regime in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.