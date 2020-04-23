® Azercell presents BluTV service

Your favorite Turkish movies in high quality on BluTV from Azercell

The leading mobile operator of the local market Azercell continues to expand its digital products portfolio. Entering an exclusive partnership with BlutTV, Azercell has made Turkish films and TV series rapidly gaining popularity in the world in recent years more accessible to its subscribers. Starting from April 21, Azercell subscribers get an opportunity to watch the top-rated movies and TV series of Turkish cinematography on their smartphones via BluTV. Also, the clients of the company, can seize the opportunity to watch the Turkish content captured specially for BluTV.

In order to benefit from the offer it is required to download BluTV app supported by the operating systems IOS, Android, PC and Smart TV and subscribe to the daily package for only 0.25 AZN or the monthly package for 3 AZN.

Just text Start gun to 5550 or dial *551#YES to activate daily subscription of BluTV. It is required to text Start ay to 5550 or dial *554#YES for monthly subscription. It should be noted that, Azercell offers 7 days free trial within the first-time monthly subscription of BluTV

Enjoy the favorite TV series on your smartphones wherever you are, at any point of time via BluTV from Azercell.

For more information about the service, please head to: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/services/partner_services/blutv/