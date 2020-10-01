® Azercell supports frontline in these decisive days

The company transferred 1 million manats to Armed Forces Support Fund

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Starting from September 27, the units of Azerbaijan National Army have been heroically moving forward and destroying enemy positions in the front lines of the Karabakh conflict, which has become an incurable wound for every Azerbaijani for more than 30 years. Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive along the entire front and achieved decisive success in a number of strategic points.

Azercell Telecom, the country's leading mobile operator, also supports Azerbaijani National Army during these crucial days in the history and destiny of the country. Thus, the company has transferred 1 million manats to the Armed Forces Support Fund.

Azerbaijani national flag was hung on Azercell Plaza, the headquarters of Azercell Telecom located on Tbilisi Avenue to express solidarity with the homeland and armed forces. At the same time, the Company distributed Azerbaijani flags mounted on the car to all employees.

Azercell proudly expresses its support for the Azerbaijani army, people and state in its initiatives. The Company will continue its efforts to provide assistance to all the compatriots who are fighting for the integrity of the country on the frontline and on the home front.

Karabakh is Azerbaijan!