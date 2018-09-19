® Azercell to grant monthly stipend

Company announces the next Student Bursary Program

Further development of education and professional and skilled human resources are of great importance for Azerbaijan which is focusing on the establishment of solid market relations as the economy gets stronger. Taking this matter into account, “Azercell Telecom” LLC is giving next opportunity for students who aspire to become a professional in his/her field and succeed in a future career. Constantly supporting the human resource capacity building initiatives in the country, the company is pleased to announce the next round of Student Bursary Program. Starting from September 18th, Azercell invites all students who are confident in their knowledge and skills to benefit from this program. The students are required to apply online at the official webpage of the company (www.azercell.jobs) by October 18th, 2018. Those successfully passing all selection stages will receive a monthly stipend from the company until the end of their academic year. In addition to the monthly bursary, the talented students will also have a chance to enrich their knowledge about telecommunications, participate in Azercell’s corporate events and social activities, join a variety of trainings and undertake an internship at the company. The company has been conducting the bursary program welcomed by the students every academic year since 2008. Over the past years, more than 150 students from various universities in Azerbaijan have been named the honorary scholar of the company.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99.8% of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.