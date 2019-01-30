® Azercell’s “Mobile Eye Clinic” visits Aghdam

Baku, January 30, AZERTAC

“Mobile Eye Clinic” established by “Azercell Telecom” LLC in 2011 with the view to carry out eye diseases examination and treatment of children who are deprived of parental care, as well as the low-income families and the elderly, made this year’s first visit to the secondary school No18 for the internally displaced people in Guzanli settlement, Aghdam. 38 children benefited from free eye medical services during the visit, which was arranged in January. Children received medical treatment and eyeglasses as well.

It is worth noting that, all the examination and treatment services within the framework of the project are conducted by “Xəzər Qayğıkeşlik Layihəsi” (“Caspian Compassion Project”) public union. During its 8-year operation, “Mobile Eye Clinic” visited most of the boarding schools and orphanages in Baku. The doctors of the clinic also visited other regions in the country and assisted people in need of treatment. Last year during its 33 visits, the clinic provided free examination for 1368 people, 975 of which were children.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

