® Bakcell CEO presented fastest mobile internet to Azerbaijani minister

Baku, December 5, AZERTAC

Chief Executive Officer of Bakcell, the first mobile operator and the fastest mobile internet provider of Azerbaijan, Nikolai Beckers has presented the company’s mobile internet speed of up to 600 Mbps to Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade during the Bakutel 2018 exhibition.

The 4.5G technology, demonstrated at the Bakcell stand within the frames of Bakutel 2018, allows processing of large volumes of traffic, thus ensuring nearly instant download speed of content, consumption of which grows day by day. The “5G readiness” technology, presented by Bakcell provides internet speeds that greatly exceed capabilities of LTE networks.

In 2018 Bakcell has been recognized as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan. Presented by world-famous “Ookla” company, the award recognizes Bakcell’s commitment to delivering fastest speeds to customers all across Azerbaijan.

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

The 4G services of Bakcell are already available in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 40 regions of Azerbaijan.

With more than 7000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99 per cent of the population and 93 per cent of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories). In 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking.

