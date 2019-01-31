® Bakcell, INNOLAND organize event for local developers

Baku, January 31, AZERTAC

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan together with INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center organized the Global Game Jam® (GGJ) event for local game developers.

The Global Game Jam® (GGJ) is the world's largest game creation event taking place around the world at physical locations. This international hackathon, focused on game development, allows the people to come together, be creative, share experiences and express themselves in a multitude of ways using video games. People all over the world are invited to explore new technology tools, try on new roles in development and test their skills, design, develop, create, test and make a new game in the time span of 48 hours.

During the hackathon held in Baku, 17 participants split into 3 different teams have created 3 brand new games. After the completion of hackathon, all participants received gifts from Bakcell being the main sponsor of ASAN’s INNOLAND Center.

Not long ago Bakcell signed a cooperation agreement with the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan. This cooperation aims to contribute largely to development of the country’s entire startup ecosystem. Cooperation between parties will have a great significance in terms of establishing a startup culture in Azerbaijan, developing a spirit of innovative entrepreneurship and startup ecosystems, supporting existing initiatives, creating conditions for the application of innovative initiatives in the current economic processes of the country, forming a motivating factor for the development and creation of various discoveries and other innovations.

INNOLAND is an incubation, acceleration and research center created to develop the private sector, promote innovation and expand the startup movement both in Azerbaijan and beyond its borders. INNOLAND consists of the co-working, Incubation, Acceleration and IT Training and Education Center. Bakcell also implements its AppLab program, functioning as an Acceleration Center to support the startup projects in a broader format. Since the year 2014, local startups and developers engaged in creation of various hardware and software receive support from Bakcell for implementation of their ideas.

Being a known leader in innovation, Bakcell constantly supports the local startups, as well as projects implemented in the area of education, science and technology.

