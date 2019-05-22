® Bakcell contributes to growth in women employment

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, supports a project aimed at enhancing the leadership qualities of women by means of the information technologies.

The main goal of the project implemented at the Women Resource Centers (WRC) in Salyan and Sabirabad within the frames of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) together with “Support to Social Development of women in Sabirabad” Public Union, is to help the women from these regions get acquainted with ICT tools, increase their knowledge and skills in this area and support them in developing leadership qualities by means of the new technologies. Within the frames of this project a special web portal (www.azqrm.net) was created to reflect the activities of WRCs, the women’s success stories and information on personal development. The portal also contains webinars related to improvement of skills. By means of this resource, members of both regions’ WRC will be able to exchange information related to employment and business activities without visiting the center.

Presentation of azqrm.net portal was held in Sabirabad and Salyan regions, accompanied by seminars on such topics as “Networking” and “Employment, profession and additional income”. Almost 25 women from region centers have taken part in the presentations and seminars.

Bakcell provides extensive support to development of women employment and entrepreneurship within the frames of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.