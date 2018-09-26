® Bakcell joins “First Career Steps” employment fair event

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider in Azerbaijan has participated in the active employment fair event, organized under the slogan of "The First Step in Career" at “Odlar Yurdu” University.

The active employment fair events are being regularly organized by the State Employment Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to ensure successful integration of students and graduates of the Baku city higher education institutions to the employment market.

More than 50 organizations and companies have participated in the event at “Odlar Yurdu” university. Bakcell representatives have provided extensive information about the job openings and internship opportunities at the company’s sales and marketing departments, and held job interviews. Bakcell stand at the career fair has attracted great attention of the participants.

Well-known for its large-scale corporate social responsibility activities, Bakcell keeps the education and professional development of Azerbaijani youth in a constant spotlight, and contributes largely to increasing the employment rate among youth. Only during the current year, Bakcell has participated in job and career fairs organized by ADA University, Western-Caspian University, ASOIU and ASAU. At the same time, the company has announced its summer internship program and successfully implemented other important projects, aimed at supporting the career and education of youth.

Bakcell will continue its successful activity, aimed at supporting younger generation in their education and career building, thus contributing to bright future of Azerbaijani youth.

