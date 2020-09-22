® Bakcell joins environmental campaign under motto “Protect the Caspian Sea”

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

Yet another environmental campaign was held at the beaches of Baku under the motto “Protect the Caspian Sea!” within the frames of the International Coastal Cleanup Day.

Organized by the “Coca-Cola”, Bakcell, PASHA Bank, “Carlsberg”, “AzEcol”, ASAN and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the campaign was conducted at 20 various beaches of Baku. “ASAN Volunteers”, Azerbaijan State Advertising Agency, ASAN Radio, AFFA, National Olympic Committee and Azerbaijan Cycling Federation were among the organizations, which participated and supported this event.

This year, aiming to improve the environmental state, educate the population and promote the environmental protection in the country, beaches located at Bilgah, Novkhani, Mardakan, Pirshaghi, Shikhov, Hovsan and Sumgait areas were cleared of debris and garbage.

In order to ensure social distancing, this time volunteers participating at this environmental initiative were divided into small groups of 10, and cleaned the beaches at separate locations. As a result, 5 tons of garbage has been collected and sent for recycling and utilization.

In accordance with the relevant decision of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all participants of the environmental campaign received medical masks and antiseptic means. Along with social distancing, all the limitations applied during the special quarantine regime, existing in the country, were taken into consideration. All the participants of the campaign were provided with transportation, sports t-shirts, refreshments and food, along with cleaning and disinfection means.

Bakcell supports this initiative for several years in a row. As a company with strong corporate social responsibility, Bakcell is the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan to join this movement. Thus, the company contributes largely to enlightenment in the area of ecological protection, as well as the protection of the environment and population health.

