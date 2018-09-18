® Bakcell joins yet another international environmental campaign

Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

Bakcell – the first mobile operator and leading mobile internet provider of Azerbaijan has joined forces with a number of major companies, state bodies and NGOs to take part in a large scale environmental cleanup campaign, which was conducted on 15th of September at Bilgah beach within the frames of the International Coastal Cleanup Day, celebrated globally.

For more than 23 years now the 15th of September is celebrated globally as the International Coastal Cleanup Day. This is the world's largest volunteer effort aimed at collecting of trash and debris from beaches, lakes and waterways. For this purpose, tens of thousands of people voluntarily clean coastal areas from trash and debris.

In Azerbaijan this international environmental campaign is held for the 9th year in a row, being traditionally organized by “Coca-Cola”, “Bakcell”, “Pasha Bank” companies, as well as the “Green ASAN” initiative (of “ASAN Volunteers School”). “ASAN Radio”, “Khazar TV”, “AzEkol”, AFFA, “Baku Expo 2525”, “Alliance Assist Group”, “Toyota Baku Center”, “Entrée” cafes chain and Azerbaijan Cycling Sports Federation have become the partners of the initiative.

The campaign has been held on 15th of September at Bilgah beach under the #Xəzəriqoruyaq (let’s protect the Caspian Sea) slogan. More than 600 participants have helped to clean the coastline from almost 5 tons of trash and debris. International Coastal Cleanup campaign, held at the end of each year’s beach season, with participation of employees of Bakcell and other companies and their family members, promotes the improvement of the ecological situation in the country, population enlightenment and responsible attitude towards the environment in general. All the participants of the campaign have been provided with means of transport, T-shirts, soft drinks and food, as well as the cleaning substances by the organizers.

Over the past 9 years in Azerbaijan almost 40 hectares coastline of the Caspian Sea was cleaned over 32 tons of waste. Information about the waste collected at the cleaned coastline areas is forwarded to the “Ocean Conservancy” international organization. This information is further reflected in the international country reports related to global water reservoir cleaning.

Being a socially responsible company and the first mobile operator in the country to join this initiative, Bakcell is pleased to contribute to driving environmental awareness and action for protection of our environment and health of our population.

