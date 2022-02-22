® Bakcell opens its new concept store in Lankaran

Bakcell opened its new concept store in the city of Lankaran. In order to ensure maximum convenience of the customer, the store was designed in an innovative “one-stop” concept, combining customer care functions with the sales of mobile numbers and phone accessories.

The new concept store, located at the address of 26 Hazi Aslanov Alley, Lankaran (opposite to Lankaran State University), was designed completely based on customer-focus principles.

“I’m confident that this new concept of the store will help us provide even better quality service to our customers in Lankaran, because just as in all our newly opened shops, this shop was also built around the “customer is in the center of everything” approach. We will continue opening new concept stores in various cities and regions of the country, to make our services even more accessible to customers living in all parts of Azerbaijan” said Bakcell CEO Rainer Rathgeber.

Bakcell plans to open more new concept stores in the course of this year.

In 2021, the mobile network of Bakcell was once again named the fastest in Azerbaijan by Ookla®. Today, with almost 9000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99.9% of the population of Azerbaijan and 92.6% of the country's territory.