® Bakcell supports low-income families in Bina settlement

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

As part of the large-scale measures aimed at supporting citizens of Azerbaijan during social isolation days, Bakcell has executed food assistance program for low-income families residing in Bina settlement, Baku.

During the last week, employees of Bakcell visited 650 low-income families in Bina and provided food sets on behalf of the company. With the organizational support of the Khazar District Executive Authority and Municipality of Bina settlement, and based on lists provided by these authorities, Bakcell executed this important support to 650 households.

This initiative is a continuation of the whole range of important activities implemented by Bakcell to support the fight COVID-19 in the country. Earlier, Bakcell has allocated AZN 1.5 million to the Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus and invested heavily to bring lung ventilation equipment, automatic fever screening tools, and more than 3000 express tests to identify the coronavirus to Azerbaijan. Moreover, Bakcell made sure that all doctors working in the quarantine centers and persons on quarantine in various centers could stay connected and provided them with vouchers, along with handwritten postcards with words of support and appreciation.

Bakcell is ready to further support citizens of Azerbaijan, especially sensitive groups of population by implementing various social and other initiatives.

