® Bakcell supports traditional futsal tournament among young persons with hearing impairments

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, has again supported the traditional “Spring Futsal Tournament” among young persons with hearing impairments.

Five teams being “Baku”, “Azeri”, “Zirve”, “Shimshek” and “Umid” have taken part in the “Spring Tournament” organized by the Azerbaijani Disabled Football Federation with support of AFFA and Sectional Football Federations Public Union at the sports complex of Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction.

According to the results of the tournament, the “Azeri” team took the first place, while two other top places were split between “Shimshek” and “Zirve” teams respectively. Rabil Shabanov from “Azeri” team was named as the best goalkeeper, and Umid Ibrahimov from “Shimshek” became the best player of the tournament. Ravan Mukhtarli from “Azeri” team became the most productive player of the competition.

Within the frames of its large scale Corporate Social Responsibility program, Bakcell will continue to support the development of youth and sports in Azerbaijan, and implement various important projects aimed at supporting children and young people with special needs.