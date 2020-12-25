® Customer services just a click away with ‘Nar+’ app

Nar subscribers can easily manage their mobile accounts with ‘Nar+’ application without leaving home during the strict lockdown in the country. Thus, the application allows subscribers to get a detailed bill immediately and easily, top up and check the balance, control the account, join the most suitable tariff, change the existing tariff or order a new internet package. Another unique feature of the application is the ability to manage up to 5 accounts with one click on a single platform at the same time. In addition, ‘Nar+'s online chat service responds promptly to all inquiries by performing a customer service function.

Note that you can download the Nar+ app from AppStore or PlayStore. Please go to https://www.nar.az/plus/ for more information about the app.

Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8700 base stations, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.