® “Education Bus – Nasimi” summer school held with support of Bakcell

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan supported the “Education Bus – Nasimi” summer school, held within the frames of the “Teach for Azerbaijan” Education Program

The main purpose of this year’s “Education Bus – Nasimi” summer school, dedicated to the “Year of Nasimi”, is to stimulate personal development of the schoolchildren, influence formation of a distinctive outlook on life and mindset, increase their interest towards learning and help them get acquainted with the legacy of Nasimi. In the period from July 23 to July 29, the “Education Bus – Nasimi” has travelled on the route of Baku-Gusar-Astara-Jojuq Marjanli-Gazakh-Shamakhi-Baku. During the project period, almost 200 schoolchildren from these regions with poor or average results have participated in the individual development, professional, speech and culture trainings (1 per day) as well as intellectual contests, held by professional trainers and experts.

The “Education Bus – Nasimi” summer school was implemented with organizational support of the Ministry of Education, main sponsorship of the “Regional Development” Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev foundation and “Kapital Bank”, support of Bakcell, Pasha Life Insurance and Optimal, as well as partnership of other companies and organizations.

Traditionally, Bakcell has also provided high-speed internet connection for the “education bus”, which covered 2000 kilometers during the project’s duration.

By keeping development and education of children under the constant spotlight, every year Bakcell contributes to improvement of education and social welfare of hundreds of children within the frames of its Corporate Social Responsibility Program. It should be reminded that at the beginning of the year, Bakcell has signed a cooperation protocol with the Ministry of Education and “AzEduNet” Company. The main purpose of the signed document is the provision of up to 700 general education institutions located at remote villages with access to internet and network services by means of the Azerbaijan Education Network. Within the frames of this cooperation, Bakcell provides complimentary monthly internet traffic and Data-cards to the general education institutions for the period of 3 years.