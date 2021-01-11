® European Azerbaijan School receives accreditation as one of IB World Schools in Azerbaijan

Baku, January 11, AZERTAC

The European Azerbaijan School has finally received the accreditation as one of the IB (International Baccalaureate) World Schools in Azerbaijan offering the three IB programmes PYP, MYP and DP. On January 9, EAS received the Middle Years Programme (MYP) accreditation.

The European Azerbaijan School received the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Programme (PYP) authorization in 2017 the IB Diploma Programme (DP) authorization in 2015. The school is also a member of the Council of International School (CIS), an organization committed to providing high-quality international education. The school has grown from the original 95 students in 2012 to the current number of 700 students. Students moving from the Primary Years Programme into the Middle Years and Diploma Programmes develop the necessary understanding and skills such as innovation, creativity, intercultural understanding and critical thinking. The European Azerbaijan School have a vital mission to enable our students to become aware of the Azerbaijani culture and become international citizens to create a more peaceful and inclusive society.

The school’s CEO & Director, Francesco Banchini expresses his pride in the following words:

“Well done to all the school community who have been actively participating in this process. This is a significant achievement that was possible in about two years. Exceptionally, we received the response in less than one month; the MYP visiting team really appreciated our school’s hard work and commitment.

Thank you very much for your commitment and dedication to our shared vision”.