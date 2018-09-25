® Exciting “Daimonline” promotional activity and online contest from Bakcell

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider in Azerbaijan, has organized an exciting promo activity and online contest to promote its new “DaimOnline” tariff packages.

Thus, a special “Bakcell” tent is installed at the “Fountains Square” in the center of Baku. Visitors of the tent have an exciting opportunity to have fun participating in entertaining activities such as “Photo Monitor” and “Insta Print” and get many interesting gifts. The visitors of the stand are also provided with information about the new “DaimOnline” tariff packages of Bakcell.

Taking into consideration that the younger generation prefers using social networks and messaging apps to communicate with each other, Bakcell has designed the “DaimOnline” tariff packages. Offered in 3 different options for a subscription fee of 6, 10 and 20 AZN per month respectively, the “DaimOnline” brings unlimited WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, lots of gigabytes and plenty of on-net minutes. By introducing the new “DaimOnline” packages with a completely unlimited usage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Bakcell offers the younger customers the desired flexibility of options and a complete freedom of unlimited communication, allowing them to be always online.

Moreover, “Bakcell” has organized an online contest on its official “Instagram” and “Facebook” pages. According to terms and conditions of the contest, the participants should “follow” Bakcell in the above mentioned social networks, have their photo taken at the “Bakcell” tent at the “Fountains Square” and share it with #DaimOnlineBakcell hashtag. The winners of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd places will get gift cards in the value of 300 AZN, 200 AZN and 100 AZN respectively. Note that only “Bakcell” customers can take part in the contest, while business and closed profiles will not be eligible to participate. The activities at “Bakcell” tent will continue until 28.09.2018 and the online contest will close on 23:59, 27.09.2018. The winners will be determined by means of the “random.org” website and announced on Bakcell official “Instagram” and “Facebook” pages on 01.10.2018.

If you want to have fun and win prizes then you still have time to visit the “Bakcell” tent at the fountain square, take your photos and join the online contest.

Being the known leader in innovation, Bakcell will continue bringing renewed, convenient and exciting tariffs, products and services to the modern users of mobile communication.

Visit www.bakcell.com or Bakcell official “Instagram” and “Facebook” pages for more detailed information about the new “DaimOnline” tariff packages, and other advantageous and innovative offers of Bakcell.