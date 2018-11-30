® Exciting promotional activity from Bakcell for university students

    • / ECONOMY

    Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider in Azerbaijan, has organized an exciting promotional activity for university students to promote its new “DaimOnline” tariff packages. 

    Thus, within the frames of promotional activity held on 28-30 of November, Bakcell has installed a special “DaimOnline” stand at the Azerbaijan Medical University, where the students had a chance to participate in various games and fun activities such as “Green Box”, “Insta Print” and etc., and get many exciting gifts. Hundreds of students, who participated in the fun activities at Bakcell stand, were also provided with detailed information about “DaimOnline” tariff packages of Bakcell.

    Note that similar promotional activities are planned to be held for students of the country’s other universities as well.

    Taking into consideration that the younger generation prefers using social networks and messaging apps to communicate with each other, Bakcell has designed the “DaimOnline” tariff packages. Offered in 3 different options for a subscription fee of 6, 10 and 20 AZN per month respectively, the “DaimOnline” brings unlimited WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, lots of gigabytes and plenty of on-net minutes. By introducing the new “DaimOnline” packages with a completely unlimited usage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Bakcell offers the younger customers the desired flexibility of options and a complete freedom of unlimited communication, allowing them to be always online.

    Being the known leader in innovation, Bakcell will continue bringing renewed, convenient and exciting tariffs, products and services to the modern users of mobile communication.

    Visit www.bakcell.com or Bakcell’s official “Instagram” and “Facebook” pages for more detailed information about the new “DaimOnline” tariff packages, and other advantageous and innovative offers.

    Bakcell offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

    The 4G services of Bakcell are already available in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 40 regions of Azerbaijan.

    With more than 7000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories). In 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking. Bakcell has also been recognized as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan. This award, presented by world-famous “Ookla” company, recognized Bakcell’s commitment to delivering fastest speeds to customers all across Azerbaijan.

    For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/az/news (or www.bakcell.com/en/news for press releases in English).

    If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89.

