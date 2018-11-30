® Exciting promotional activity from Bakcell for university students

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider in Azerbaijan, has organized an exciting promotional activity for university students to promote its new “DaimOnline” tariff packages.

Thus, within the frames of promotional activity held on 28-30 of November, Bakcell has installed a special “DaimOnline” stand at the Azerbaijan Medical University, where the students had a chance to participate in various games and fun activities such as “Green Box”, “Insta Print” and etc., and get many exciting gifts. Hundreds of students, who participated in the fun activities at Bakcell stand, were also provided with detailed information about “DaimOnline” tariff packages of Bakcell.

Note that similar promotional activities are planned to be held for students of the country’s other universities as well.

Taking into consideration that the younger generation prefers using social networks and messaging apps to communicate with each other, Bakcell has designed the “DaimOnline” tariff packages. Offered in 3 different options for a subscription fee of 6, 10 and 20 AZN per month respectively, the “DaimOnline” brings unlimited WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, lots of gigabytes and plenty of on-net minutes. By introducing the new “DaimOnline” packages with a completely unlimited usage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Bakcell offers the younger customers the desired flexibility of options and a complete freedom of unlimited communication, allowing them to be always online.

Being the known leader in innovation, Bakcell will continue bringing renewed, convenient and exciting tariffs, products and services to the modern users of mobile communication.

