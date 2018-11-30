® Interesting contest from Bakcell for users of social networks

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, held an interesting contest for subscribers who actively use the social networks.

Within the frames of this exciting contest started on the 21th of November on the official pages of Bakcell in Facebook and Instagram, the subscribers were invited to participate in a voting to select movie they’d like to watch, mention the row number of that movie in the comment section of the relevant post, like and share the Bakcell page and post about the contest.

A total of 75 winners were randomly selected out of hundreds of contest participants on 26th of November by means the www.random.org website. The winners have received 2 tickets to the most voted movie.

The provision of high quality service and customer satisfaction is one of the priority areas in the overall activities of Bakcell. Thus, the company’s customer satisfaction strategy is based on the experience of the world’s leading companies along with the requirements of the local market, where the needs and interests of the all the segments of population are taken into consideration.

Social media are one of the most important communication means of Bakcell, in terms of efficient delivery of information about products and services to the wide customer audience, as well as provision of prompt responses to the customers’ questions. The company has official pages, functioning in most of the popular social networks.

It should be noted that in the first and second quarters of 2018, Bakcell was awarded for responding to 100% of customer inquiries on its official “Facebook” page. The awards were presented by “Socialbakers” being a well-known company engaged in monitoring social network activities of the large companies all over the world by means of a special analytics platform. Moreover, last year Bakcell was awarded with four “Socially Devoted” certificates. What makes this achievement even more admirable is the fact that the official Bakcell page on Facebook has well-over 400,000 followers.

Bakcell offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

The 4G services of Bakcell are already available in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 40 regions of Azerbaijan.

With more than 7000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories). In 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking. Bakcell has also been recognized as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan. This award, presented by world-famous “Ookla” company, recognized Bakcell’s commitment to delivering fastest speeds to customers all across Azerbaijan.

