    ® Kapital Bank releases financial results for first quarter of 2020

    14.04.2020 [12:35]

    Kapital Bank’s assets as of April 1, 2020 have amounted to 4.4 bln. manats, while the volume of the Bank’s credit portfolio has reached 2.04 bln. manats.

    The total amount of client deposits in Kapital Bank as of April 1, 2020 have amounted to 3.3 billion manats.

    As of April 1, 2020, the total capital of Kapital Bank after tax deduction was 470 million manats, while the ordinary and preference shares was 225 million manats.

    Kapital Bank has ratings from such international rating agencies as Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s. These ratings are among the highest in the banking sector of Azerbaijan.

    Kapital Bank, having the biggest branch network in Azerbaijan, is at the service of customers with 101 branches and 14 departments. For more detailed information about the Bank’s products and services, please refer to www.kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the Bank’s various social network pages.

