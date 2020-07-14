® Kapital Bank releases financial results for second quarter of 2020

Baku, July 14, AZERTAC

Kapital Bank’s assets as of July 1, 2020 have amounted to 4.9 bln manats, while the volume of the Bank’s credit portfolio has reached 2.2 bln manats.

The total amount of client deposits in Kapital Bank as of July 1, 2020 have amounted to 3.6 billion manats.

As of July 1, 2020, the total capital of Kapital Bank after tax deduction was 487 million manats, while the ordinary and preference shares was 225 million manats.

Kapital Bank has ratings from such international rating agencies as Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s. These ratings are among the highest in the banking sector of Azerbaijan.

Kapital Bank, having the biggest branch network in Azerbaijan, is at the service of customers with 102 branches and 17 departments. For more detailed information about the Bank’s products and services, please refer to www.kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the Bank’s various social network pages.