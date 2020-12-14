  • HOMEPAGE
    ® League of Legends tournament wraps up

    14.12.2020 [20:14]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC 

    The League of Legends tournament organized by the Gaming League Azerbaijan with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Azerbaijan Cybersport Federation has ended.

    “TFB Esport” ranked third after defeating “Aztelekom T1” 2-0. “LGB” became the winner of the tournament after beating “Incredible Miracle” 2-1 in the final.

    According to statistics until 2019, eSports, which attracted more than 400 million people, continues to grow in popularity today. The esports games are included in the 19th Asian Games of 2022 as a test game.

    The Gaming League Azerbaijan (GLA), established in 2019 in Azerbaijan and hosting eSports tournaments, has held more than 10 (14) eSports championships to date. The priority goals of this company, created to develop the culture of e-sports, include the development of e-sports games in Azerbaijan to the international level and the creation of all the necessary conditions for holding both local and international events in Azerbaijan.

