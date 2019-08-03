® Meet Azercell's Digital World in your region

Azercell successfully completed its visit to Nakhchivan AR

Azercell being the choice of the majority of the population with its services and the most effective solutions that meet the requirements of the world trends, as well as favourable campaigns, successfully continues its new project "Rəqəmsal Dünya Bölgələrdə". Within the confines of this project that started in Nakhchivan, Azercell team visited Sharur and Ordubad and was met with great enthusiasm by the residents of the autonomous republic. Thus, during this visit, the leading mobile operator of the telecommunications market of Azerbaijan Azercell, managed to bring together more than 10,0000 people. Azercell met with locals and introduced the variety of updated digital solutions provided by the company, including new products - “Kabinetim” application, “BuludCinema” and “TelekomTv” services, mobile data devices and www.azercellim.com online base, as well as “Sərbəst”, “GəncOL” and “Sadə” tariff packages, which allow users to reduce communication costs. In addition, during the visits different programs, intellectual and entertaining games, competitions were held and gifts were distributed. It should be emphasized that, participants of the social project “İmzanı Tanıt”, supported by Azercell, also attended the event and demonstrated their handiwork.

With the view to meet the expectations of its customers and provide equal technological opportunities to all residents of the republic, the first provider of 4G service in Azerbaijan Azercell, has strengthened and expanded the LTE network across the country in 2018-2019. As a result, the company achieved 86.2% growth in population coverage and 61.4% in geographical coverage in 57 regions of the country. During this period, 1007 new LTE stations were installed and total number of 4G stations reached to 1667. The growth was spotted in daily LTE data usage, as it increased by 49.6%. Approximately growth of 16% was achieved in LTE download and upload speeds. Currently, more than 7,000 stations throughout the country provide a permanent connection.

Azercell's Digital World is coming to your region in August!

