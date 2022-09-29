® Millionaire Concept Network organizes Global Woman Awards in Baku

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

Every year, various international events are held around the world to highlight the role of the fairer sex in existing societies, to promote women who have reached a certain level with their skills at the global level. The "Global Woman Awards" award ceremony organized in Azerbaijan on March 23, 2022 is one of such international events.

Organized by "Millionaire Concept Network" and "Reputation" and with the official partnership of "Business Woman" magazine, the night brought together apart from Azerbaijan, successful women from Ukraine, Turkiye, Russia, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Italy, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and other countries who have great influence in the socio-political, cultural and business life of the country.

The main goal of the "Global Woman Awards" project introduces successful women to the public, by inspiring others through appreciating their work, and encouraging them to do greater things in social life.

At the international event held at the Four Season Hotel, among the speakers were Bulent Cihantimur, the founder and head of the Aesthetic International Clinic, a well-known Turkish aesthetic surgeon, and Meri Istiroti, the Liv Hospital global group’s coordinator.

The evening was attended by successful businesswomen and famous faces from many countries of the world, including Zehra Oney, Jwana Karim, Noura Akremi, Meriam Debbagh, Aziza Tokashova, Meri Istiroti, and businesswomen from our country Esmira Hasanova, Leyla Ismayilzade, Elnara Nahmedova, Sevinj Gulmaliyeva. , Nigar Abbasbeyli, Elnara de Birbuet, Turan Zulfigharova, Nigar Rustamli, Kamilla Verdiyeva, Leyla Ismayilova, Madonna Alikhanova, artist Gunay Zebich, fashion designers Gulnara Khalilova and Gunel Behbudova, poetess Zahra Badalbeyli, gymnast Zohra Agamirova, psychologist Tarana Pashayeva, lawyer Sima Yagubova. , from the medical sector, Rena Soltanova, Fidan Mustafayeva, Aida Mirzayeva, Shahnaz Guliyeva, Shahnaz Ahadova, Konul Aghamirova, Gunel Adigozelova, Elnara Tuncay, singer Samira Efendi and others.

The next event will be held in Baku in March 2023.