® My Bakcell – ultimate solution for managing your account

Introduced back in 2018, “My Bakcell”, became the first mobile virtual customer care application on mobile operator market of Azerbaijan. Today, “My Bakcell”, being a unique personal digital interface between the customers and the company, is the most preferred application on the local telecommunications market, with 700 000 active users. The app has high customer ratings of 4.6 on Google Play and 4.4 on App Store, constantly remaining at the top places among free lifestyle and productivity apps in Azerbaijan.

“By means of “My Bakcell”, we are happy to provide our customers with the opportunity to save time and have a full control over their number without going anywhere – right on their smartphone. This efficient tool becomes even more important at these times, when personal contact is not always recommended and social distancing is crucial. Moreover, considering the fact that digitalization is one of the main drivers of Azerbaijan’s economic growth, “My Bakcell” is our significant contribution to the process of digitalization in the country. This solution brings interaction between the customers and mobile operator to a whole new digital level”, said Bakcell CCO Reinhard Zuba.

“My Bakcell”, which was used more than 17 million times by Bakcell customers since the beginning of this year, offers the best customer experience, by providing an easy and convenient solution for all the necessary operations with mobile number, with no need for calling or visiting the customer care center. Thus, most of your daily customer care needs are just a “click away” on one single screen, since there is no need to move anywhere inside the app to see the remaining balance, megabytes and minutes, monthly fee charge date or even refill your balance immediately with microcredit. Moreover, “My Bakcell” has tens of other useful features, such as comparing and purchasing bundle offers, changing your tariff to the most suitable one, viewing number’s usage history, spent amounts and many more.

The customers are also able to contact Bakcell Customer Care to get prompt solutions for all the issues via online chat of “My Bakcell” app. Within a very short time, customer care representatives will respond to customer inquiries right within this platform.

On top of that, “My Bakcell” offers such unique benefits as managing several accounts, easy purchase of suitable roaming packages, map with location of nearest Bakcell shops, ability to get discounts from Ulduzum partners and most importantly your number’s usage history with list of called numbers and spent amounts.

This virtual customer care application can be used free of charge and is available for download from “Google Play” and “App Store” for devices running under Android and iOS. More detailed information, as well as the download links are available at https://www.bakcell.com/en/my-bakcell

