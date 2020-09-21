® Nar awards students who scored highest points at admission exams

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

Remaining committed to its tradition, Nar awarded the students who demonstrated the highest results in the university admission exams. Aziz Karimli and Huseyn Abdullayev, who scored 700 points this year, were awarded with modern smartphones, along with Nar number and free balance for calls.

Gunnar Pahnke, Chief Executive Officer of ‘Azerfon’, presented gifts to the most successful and intelligent enrollees of the year. Pahnke congratulated and wished them success in their future careers: “It has become a tradition for Nar to award enrollees who have scored 700 points during the entrance examinations for universities. The fact of becoming the most successful among the thousands of prospective students, who have joined the exams this year, will be a real motivation for both of you. I think that valuable, educated, and hard-working youth like you will be good specialists in the future. I do believe that you will achieve great success in your future life, as well as bring great benefits to society by further developing your outlook and skills.”

Modern.az information agency provided information support to the ceremony organized with the view of awarding the most successful enrollees of this year. Nar awarded 15 prospective students in 2017, while 29 in 2019 who demonstrated the highest results and scored 700 points in the university admission exms.

Remarkably, Nar’s CSR strategy pays a special importance to education, enlightenment and by implementing such initiatives contributes to providing additional motivation to students for them to become even more successful in their studies.

For detailed information about the ongoing projects of the mobile operator, please visit nar.az.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8700 base stations, covering 93 % of the country’s territory (except for the occupied territories), Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services. Within the frames of its strategy aimed at continuous improvement of the network quality, the mobile operator has introduced the HD-Voice service, which ensures a significant increase of the quality and flawless transmission of voice.