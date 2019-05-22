    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    ® Nar continues to offer job opportunities for youth

    22.05.2019 [15:29]

    Nar, known for paying a special attention to professional development of youth, participated at the “Career day and job fair” held on May 18th by joint initiative of Azerbaijan Languages University’s Baku American Center and “U.S. Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association”. 

    During the event, more than 200 students and graduates had an opportunity to communicate directly with representatives of the country’s prestigious companies and received information about vacancies at Azerfon LLC (Nar trademark). Nar has collected applications for such vacancies as sales and special customer specialist and business analysts. In addition, experts have delivered useful information about the advantages of working in large companies, the real and demanding aspects of the labor market, career planning, composition of correct CVs and preparation for the interview stage.

    Note that provision of youth with support and access to job opportunities is one of the directions of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy of Nar. Detailed information about the CSR projects of Nar is available at nar.az website.

    AZERTAG.AZ : ® Nar continues to offer job opportunities for youth
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.05.2019 [13:06]
    ® Azercell becomes new digital partner for “Optimal Elektronika” LLC
    20.05.2019 [19:35]
    ® Number of Nar TV users increased by 117 percent
    17.05.2019 [17:02]
    Nar responded to 100% of requests submitted to its Facebook page
    16.05.2019 [18:47]
    ® Azercell holds master class for ADA University students
    ® Nar continues to offer job opportunities for youth ® Nar continues to offer job opportunities for youth