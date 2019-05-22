® Nar continues to offer job opportunities for youth

Nar, known for paying a special attention to professional development of youth, participated at the “Career day and job fair” held on May 18th by joint initiative of Azerbaijan Languages University’s Baku American Center and “U.S. Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association”.

During the event, more than 200 students and graduates had an opportunity to communicate directly with representatives of the country’s prestigious companies and received information about vacancies at Azerfon LLC (Nar trademark). Nar has collected applications for such vacancies as sales and special customer specialist and business analysts. In addition, experts have delivered useful information about the advantages of working in large companies, the real and demanding aspects of the labor market, career planning, composition of correct CVs and preparation for the interview stage.

Note that provision of youth with support and access to job opportunities is one of the directions of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy of Nar. Detailed information about the CSR projects of Nar is available at nar.az website.