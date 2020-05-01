® Nar continues to provide mobile and online services to its subscribers during special quarantine regime

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

Nar continues to operate in enhanced mode to ensure the safety of its customers during the quarantine regime applied in the country in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. Mobile customer service and home delivery service have been introduced to provide uninterrupted high-quality services to customers. Anyone who desires to have a Nar number can order the delivery of their chosen numbers directly from home on the website narsim.az without leaving their premises. So far, the mobile delivery service reached over 1000 subscribers in Baku, Absheron, Sumgayit and 23 other cities.

In addition, since April 6, more than 140 customers have been served at home under ‘Səyyar Nar’ project, which covers Baku and the Absheron peninsula. ‘Səyyar Nar’ allows subscribers to access a range of transactions immediately without leaving their residence. Subscribers can apply to ‘Səyyar Nar’ for all services provided at Nar service centers, as well as for duplicate and number recovery operations.

During the social lockdown, Nar continues to serve customers through online channels to make sure that subscribers do not leave their home. Inquiries received through social media pages and ‘Nar +’ application, which performs the function of customer service, are answered immediately. Thus, more than 3.4 million applications received by ‘Nar+’ were processed from late March to the end of April. The online chat service of ‘Nar+’ received 55,000 inquiries. Notably, the application allows subscribers to use customer service operating 24/7 without leaving home.

Apart from all the above-mentioned services, Nar Customer Services and Call Center (777) continue to operate in an enhanced mode in order to respond to customer inquiries without any delay. From late March to the end of April, more than 705,000 calls received by 777 Call Centers.

Nar donated AZN 500,000 to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus, established to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The mobile operator also provided free communication to healthcare staff and patients under control in special hospitals. In addition, Nar made all calls to hotline service (1542) of the State Agency for Mandatory Medical Insurance completely free of charge for all subscribers. Furthermore, the subscribers of the mobile operator are able to use the short number ‘8103’ free of charge and without interruption, in order to obtain permits to leave their homes.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. With a large network of over 8700 base stations, covering 93% of the country’s territory (except for the occupied territories), Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.