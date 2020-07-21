® Nar continues to respond promptly to customer inquiries during quarantine period

Nearly 1.4 million calls to Call Centers (777) has received over the three-month quarantine period in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the online chat service of the ‘Nar +’ application, which allows subscribers to easily manage their accounts without leaving home and perform various customer services, has received more than 76,000 inquiries in the last 3 months, which is 3 times more than the calls received over the 3 months before the quarantine regime.

The mobile operator continues to serve its subscribers in a prompt manner through its official social media pages (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter), as well. During the quarantine period, Nar's social media channels responded immediately to inquiries addressed to social media pages by about 57,000 subscribers.

It should be noted Nar continues to provide mobile services during the lockdown in the country with the view to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Within the framework of the ‘Səyyar Nar’ project, subscribers living in Baku, Absheron and Sumgayit can get the services provided in the Nar centers directly at the place of their residence. Notably, over the past three months of the special quarantine regime, more than 200 customers were served at home within the ‘Səyyar Nar’ project. In addition, those wishing to subscribe with Nar can choose a number from the website narsim.az and the number is delivered directly to the subscriber's address. Remarkably, over 2,500 number orders were delivered directly to the subscribers through the mobile number service.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Nar responds promptly and uninterruptedly to customer requests during the quarantine regime in the country. The mobile operator's online channels and Call Center, which operates 24/7, continue to operate in an enhanced mode so that subscribers do not leave their homes.

