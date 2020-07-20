® Nar continues to support doctors fighting with coronavirus

Actively involved in the state's fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) from the outbreak of the infection in the country, Nar once again supported the healthcare workers. Thus, the mobile operator has again provided free communication to medical staff working with people infected with the virus and do everything possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Along with the Ministry of Health, Nar has uploaded the balance of Nar numbers of healthcare staff working in a number of hospitals and clinics involved in the fight against coronavirus. The goal is to ensure that doctors are in regular contact with people infected with COVID-19.

It should be noted that earlier the mobile operator provided free mobile communication to medical staff working to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including those monitored in special hospitals. Nar together with the TABIB distributed Nar payment cards worth 50 AZN to special hospitals and medical centers.

Notably, Nar is actively involved in a number of important social projects to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8700 base stations, covering 93 % of the country’s territory (except for the occupied territories), Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.