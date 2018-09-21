® Nar installed 4G network in Ismayilli

Nar, the country’s youngest mobile operator continues to rapidly expand its high quality 4G network in the regions. The next region to receive the 4G network is Ismayilli. After the launch of 4G the overall number of 2G, 3G and 4G base stations in Ismayilli reached 68. As a result the residents of Ismayilli were provided with high quality and high speed mobile communication services.

Today, Nar continues to expand its 4G network coverage all over Azerbaijan and has one of the largest 4G networks in the country. Known for special attention paid to the country’s regions, Nar provides its 4G services not only in Baku and Absheron, but also in regions, city and district centers. As a result of works aimed at network expansion, 37 regions are covered with 4G network of Nar. Currently there are 1326 4G stations and 2645 3G stations operating in the country. This helps a major portion of Nar subscribers to have access to high speed internet. In addition to 4G quality, prices offered by Nar provide opportunity to subscribers to use the mobile internet even more.

Azerfon LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 7000 base stations, covering 93% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2.1 million subscribers with the highest quality services. According to mobile network benchmarking tests, held by an independent international “P3 Communications” company, during the second quarter of the year 2017, “Nar” network has demonstrated the highest results in the country, in terms of provision of mobile voice services.