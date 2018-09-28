® Nar presents 1H 2018 results and introduces its new brand

Nar released the results for the first half of 2018. Accordingly, the mobile operator managed to significantly improve its position in terms of several indicators.

Thus, the subscriber base of Nar has increased by 6 %, reaching a total of 2,1 million. 56 % of the subscriber base is in Baku, while 44 % is in the regions.

Attaching a special importance to the expansion of the network infrastructure, Nar installed 380 4G, 118 3G base stations during the period. The mobile operator plans to install further 387 4G and 29 3G base stations by the end of the year. As a result, the number of 3G base stations planned for the end of 2018 will reach 2674 while 4G base stations will rise up to 1706. Currently, 37 regions are covered with Nar 4G network as a result of network expansion activities. With the high-quality mobile data service provided by Nar 4G base stations, the data traffic has tripled in volume compared to the same period of the previous year. 4G network of the mobile operator currently has 250,000 users.

Nar also demonstrated high sales results. The mobile operator achieved 21% growth in retail sales, and remarkable 77% hike in rural areas, following the establishment of mobile sales team. Increasing the number of business partners year after year, Nar managed to attract over 170 corporate clients this year. Nar offers new favorable services (smartphones, 4G data modem and portable data cards) for corporate clients.

Gunnar Panke, CEO of Azerfon LLC, highly evaluated the results of the company for 1H2018. “This year we have further improved our position in the market. We are expanding our network through large-scale investment and improving the quality. At the same time, we remain loyal to our policy of pursuing a strategy of high-quality service and favorable prices. The major criteria for us is the ability to meet the needs and demands of our subscribers. Our updated brand reflects these criteria in particular.”

CEO of Azerfon LLC Gunnar Panke highly appraised the results of the half year. “This year we continued to strengthen our position in the market. Through large-scale investments, we expanded our network and improved our service quality. On the other hand, we will stick to our strategy of the high quality services for affordable prices,” he stated.

The event also presented the new brand, slogan and promotional film of the company. The new brand is bright and simple and has been designed to meet the needs of Nar subscribers. Nar’s new slogan – ‘Because you deserve more!’ is specifically combining these features and reflects the strategy towards the subscribers.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life.