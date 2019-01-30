® Nar presents new official shop in Zardab

Baku, January 30, AZERTAC

Aiming to further improve the level of convenience and quality of services provided to the residents of regions Nar continues to increase the number of its shops. Thus, yet another official shop of the mobile operator with a totally new concept was presented in Zardab region. This shop, supplied with the latest equipment is located on the Azerbaijan avenue of Zardab region. Staying loyal to its customer orientation and constant improvement values, Nar will provide the customers with various offers at the newly opened shop. Along with sales and various operations with numbers, purchase of various internet bundles and sale of telephones, the dealer shop employees will be providing the customers with other high-quality customer services.

In connection with the opening of new shop, on 29-30 January, every customer will get a free Nar number as a gift. Apart from that, customers who purchase telephones and accessories from the store will also get various presents from the mobile operator.

Nar, which differs from other operators for attention paid to the country’s regions, along with the capital, provides the customers who reside in the country’s regions with high quality mobile communication. Within this framework, “Nar” has presented a special “Yerlim” set of tariffs, which was especially designed for various regions of Azerbaijan and provides the customers with an opportunity to make calls at the price of only 1 qepik per minute in their respective regions. With this tariff, everyone has received a great chance to talk to friends, family and all the fellow residents (residing in the same region) for as low as 1 qepik per minute.

More detailed information about the addresses of the shops and provided services is available at the mobile operator’s official webpage (www.nar.az/map)

