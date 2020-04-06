® Nar starts to render mobile service under preventive measures against coronavirus outbreak

Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

Nar has launched its “Səyyar Nar” project with the view to support fight against spread of coronavirus infection in the country. This project will enable the subscribers living in Baku-Absheron and Sumgait to receive necessary services right at their home premises without going anywhere.

The subscribers might apply to “Səyyar Nar” for all kinds of services provided at service centers, as well as the obtainment of a duplicate and reactivation of SIM cards. Inquiries are received by 777 Call Centre and official social media pages of the mobile operator operating on a full time 24/7 basis. While making an inquiry, you need to mention the address where the service will be provided, contact number, and the description of the necessary service.

The subscribers may also use “Nar+” app which allows to change the existing tariff, order a new internet package, check and renew their bonuses, perform credit and balance, and receive other kinds of services.

Nar calls on everyone to adhere to the instructions by the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers, avoid leaving the home premises unless necessary and mobilize all the efforts to prevent spread of coronavirus.

