® Nar to provide scholarship for students

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Paying a special importance to development of education and enlightenment within the frames of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, Nar continues to implement this initiative to provide additional motivation to students in order to become even more successful in their studies. Known by its support to development of science and education, this year Nar announced a scholarship program for students who study at information technology and computer science faculties of the higher educational institutions of Nakchivan Autonomous Republic. Within the framework of this program, a total of 5 students will receive monthly sholarship during the 2018-2019 academic year. On the initial stage the scholarship program will be applied to students who are studying at higher educational institutions of Nakchivan Autonomous Republic. In the future, it is planned to provide monthly scholarship to students from universities of Baku and other regions.

Within the framework of its CSR strategy, aimed to develop education and enlightenment, Nar is involved in partnership with various educational institutions and relevant authorities, implements motivational campaigns for the students, supports organization of various knowledge contests and intellectual competitions. Within the framework of its CSR strategy, “Nar” also implements various successful projects aimed at helping persons with physical limitations to integrate to the society.

Detailed information about the CSR strategy of Nar can be found at nar.az website.

