® New season of Brain Ring kicks off with general sponsorship of Nar

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

The sixteenth season of Brain Ring intellectual games, the most interesting and watched intellectual competition in the country, kicks off with the support of Nar. Attaching a special importance to the intellectual development of the youth, Nar has been a general sponsor of Brain Ring for eight years now. This time, 16 teams representing six regions and six higher educational establishments of the country have joined the competition, which will be aired on Fridays at 19.50 on Public TV.

One of the distinguishing features of the current competition is that it is being held under the pandemic conditions. Thus, only two teams will compete in each issue without the participation of spectators. In addition, each team and staff member participating in the competition should take COVID-19 test before the shooting.

The winners of the "Bilik" Cup and the "Nar" Cup, established by Nar, gain a right to compete for the title of champion of Azerbaijan. This season, the teams will compete for "Bilik" Cup. The team winning “Bilik” Cup will compete for the title of Brain Ring 2020 Azerbaijani champion with “Nar” team, the winner of the past “Nar” Cup.

