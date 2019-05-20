® Number of Nar TV users increased by 117 percent

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

The number of registered users of Nar TV, one of the most innovative products on the Azerbaijani telecommunication market, increased by 117 percent. Many factors influence the choice of those who benefit from this service offered by Nar, which always aims to meet the dynamic needs of the younger generation. This application provides the users with mobility, and a possibility to watch their favorite TV shows, movies, and series on mobile phones or tablets without any limits in time or place. Moreover, in order to improve the user experience, Nar constantly introduces updates and the system is adjusted continuously.

Another important advantage of this service is the parental control function, which ensures that underage viewers are watching only useful and proper content. Thus, it is possible to apply limitation to certain channels by means of a PIN code.

With Nar TV application, it is possible to watch the selected movies in Azerbaijani language. Note that new movies are constantly added to the list in order to ensure that Nar TV has movies suiting everyone’s taste. In order to benefit from all the advantages of this product presented by Nar, users should download the updated app from Google Play and App Store. More information about Nar TV is available at nar.az website.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 7400 base stations, covering 97 percent of the country’s territory (except for the occupied territories), Nar provides more than 2.2 million subscribers with the highest quality services.