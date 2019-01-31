® Number of Nar’s “Qutu” offer users increases

Baku, January 31, AZERTAC

The number of subscribers who use the “Qutu” offer of Nar, the youngest and most innovative mobile operator, increases rapidly. “Qutu” provides mobile and home services in a bundle. Thus, within a year the number of “Qutu” users increased twofold. The main reasons for such growth are the high quality service, beneficial price and offer, wide coverage area and constant communication with customers.

“Qutu” combines fiber-optic internet and digital TV for homes, countrywide calling minutes to all directions and mobile internet services. Users of “Qutu” offer not only benefit from innovative services, but also have the ability to save time and money. In addition to that, the users save up 50 percent on communication expenses.

Taking into consideration wishes and demands of the subscribers, “Qutu” offer consists of 5 different packages. Thus, Nar provides the customers with access to more than 240 TV channels, including 50 HD channels, high speed fiber-optic internet, countrywide calling minutes, mobile internet traffic, and bonus SMS messages. “Qutu” users are making payment for all these services to only one operator. Moreover, by making an advance payment when joining the “Qutu” offer, the customers will be able to get a free TV tuner and Wi-Fi router, needed for connecting to digital TV services and internet.

It should be noted that “Qutu” is the first product on the communications market of Azerbaijan to offer digital TV, high speed fiber-optic internet and mobile communication services in one single package. “Qutu” is offered by Nar and CityNet internet provider.

Just visit qutu.nar.az to benefit from the offer, get information about the coverage area and order online. The customers are also able to use dedicated Customer Care Service of “Qutu”. All they need for contacting the Customer Care Service, is to call 771 from “Nar” numbers or (012) 444 07 71 from fixed telephones.

